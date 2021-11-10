Quebec reports 672 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

Quebec has 672 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 431,612 since the start of the pandemic.

The province's health officials also confirmed one more death, a total of 11,529.

To date, 414,706 people have recovered from the illness.

On Nov. 8, a total of 30,399 samples were analyzed.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Hospitalizations are up by one, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 220, that is 18 admissions and 17 discharges.

Of those, 45 people are in intensive care; the same as the day before -- two new patients and two released.

Of the new cases, 446 people are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated with one dose received less than 14 days ago; 20 are people who had one dose more than two weeks ago and 206 are people who received two doses of a vaccine more than seven days ago.

Of the new hospitalizations, nine are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people who received one dose less than two weeks ago; one is a person who had one dose more than two weeks ago and eight are people who received two doses more than one week ago.

Health officials note the risk of infection for people who are not vaccinated is 4.7 times that of someone who received two doses and the risk of hospitalization is 16.2 times someone who is fully vaccinated.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 11,261 more vaccinations in the province; 10,487 doses in the last 24 hours and 774 doses before Nov. 9 for a total of 13,350,764 doses given in the province.

Outside Quebec, 222,997 doses were given for a cumulative total of 13,573,761, or 79.5 per cent of the population.

As of Nov. 9, a total of 6,811,431 Quebecers, or 91 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and up, have received their first dose of a vaccine and 6,538,862 people, or 87 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and up, have received two.

VARIANT TRACKER

According to the Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ), there were no new reported variant cases of SRAS-CoV-2 on Nov. 10.