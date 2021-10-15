Quebec reports 676 new COVID-19 cases, six more deaths

Quebec reported 676 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the overall totall number of infections since the pandemic began to 418,508.

Of those who tested positive, 447 were unvaccinated, 18 received one dose of vaccine more than two weeks ago and 211 were double-vaxxed more than a week ago.

Since March 2020, 401,830 people have recovered from the disease, an increase of 543.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) is monitoring 5,241 active COVID-19 cases, which is 127 more than on 24 hours ago.

The province added six more deaths due to COVID-19, raising that total to 11,437.

Twenty-six people checked in to Quebec hospitals and 23 were discharged, raising the number of hospitalizations to 301, an increase of three.

Of the new patients, 17 were unvaccinated, two had received one dose, and seven were fully vaccinated, with both doses administered more than seven days prior.

The number of intensive care unit patients increased by three for a total of 79.

VACCINATION DATA

Quebec health-care professionals administered 13,279 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 12,761 in the past 24 hours.

In total, 13,069,050 vaccine doses have been administered in the province, and 204,942 have been administered to Quebecers out of province.

VARIANT TRACKER

The INSPQ has confirmed 148 more Delta COVID-19 variant cases and has detected 145 suspected Delta cases (28,924 total).

In addition, one Alpha variant case was detected (45,661 total).