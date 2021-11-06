Quebec reports 688 new COVID-19 cases, hospitalization and intensive care numbers drop

Quebec reported on Saturday that 688 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, with 432 of those not fully vaccinated.

Of the new cases, Quebec's health ministry says 409 people were unvaccinated, 23 received one dose of vaccine more than two weeks ago and 256 were double-vaxxed more than 14 days prior.

The province also added four new deaths due to the disease, and there are 433 active outbreaks in the province.

Eight more people checked in to Quebec hospitals for COVID-19 treatment and 19 were discharged dropping the total number of hospitalizations to 229. Of the new patients, five were double-vaxxed more than 14 days prior and three were unvaccinated.

Intensive care numbers dropped by six and there are now 51 people in the province's ICUs for novel coronavirus treatment.

