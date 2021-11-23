Quebec reports 699 more people test positive for COVID-19, deaths increase by five

Quebec reported on Tuesday that 699 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 440,462 since March 2020.

Of the new cases reported, 435 (62 per cent) were from people who weren't fully vaccinated and 264 (37 per cent) were from people who tested positive more than seven days after their second dose.

Five more people have died due to the disease, which means there have been 11,565 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus in Quebec is now 422,571 and the positivity rate is hovering at 2.9 per cent on Tuesday.

Hospitalizations decreased by one in the past 24 hours after 16 more people were admitted to hospital and 17 were discharged. Of the 16 people who were hospitalized, nine were not vaccinated and seven had their second shot more than one week prior.

There are now 203 hospitalizations, including 46 people in the ICU, which remained stable from Monday.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) is reporting 6,326 active cases in the province, an increase of two from the day before.

Health-care workers analyzed 22,723 samples on Nov. 21.

VACCINATION COVERAGE

Another 6,008 vaccine doses were administered in Quebec since Monday for a total of 13,478,504 doses given out in the province. In addition to that, the number of shots given to Quebecers out of province is now 229,547, for a total of 13,708,051 doses received by residents.

As of Tuesday, 91 per cent of people aged 12 and older have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 88 per cent are fully vaccinated.

In a major milestone in the mass vaccination campaign, Quebec opened up appointments on Tuesday to allow parents of kids aged 5-11 to get a vaccine approved by Health Canada.

Health Minister Christian Dubé is expected to announce details of the roll-out of vaccines for kids at a press conference in Quebec City at 5 p.m. CTV News will carry the press conference live.