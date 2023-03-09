iHeartRadio
Quebec reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths


image.jpg

The COVID-19 death toll continues to rise in Quebec, with seven more deaths from the virus reported Thursday.

Of those seven deaths, one occurred in the last 24 hours. Two deaths occurred within two to seven days ago, and four occurred over seven days ago.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 18,160 Quebecers have died for reasons related to the virus

Conditions have stabilized in hospitals, with a decrease of seven patients. In total, there were 1,334 people in hospital with the coronavirus, of which 453 were admitted for reasons directly linked to COVID-19.

Thirty-two people with COVID-19 were in intensive care Wednesday, 16 of whom are being treated for the virus, an increase of one patient from the previous day.

The number of cases also remains stable at 446, but it should be noted that this data doesn't measure the full extent of the virus since access to screening centers is restricted.

On Wednesday, Quebecers reported 37 positive rapid tests.

As for vaccinations, 2,503 new doses were administered to Quebecers on Wednesday.

#COVID19 - En date du 8 mars, voici la situation au Québec: https://t.co/TG8KBllUU9 pic.twitter.com/wO71pAAZ7U

— Santé Québec (@sante_qc) March 9, 2023

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 9, 2023. 

