Quebec reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths, increase in hospitalizations


Quebec reported seven new deaths linked to COVID-19 on Wednesday and an increase in hospitalizations.

Of the seven deaths, one occurred in the last 24 hours; another occurred between two and seven days ago; and five were over a week old.

A total of 18,286 Quebecers have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. 

After a relative stabilization in the last few days, COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen again to 1,224, including 391 for reasons directly related to the virus. This is an increase of 21 from the previous day.

In the ICU, the number of patients remained stable from the previous day at 33; 15 are being treated specifically for COVID-19.

The province recorded 411 new cases, but this figure should be taken with a grain of salt given the limited access to testing centers. Quebecers also reported 25 positive COVID-19 rapid tests.

As for vaccinations, 2,701 Quebecers received a dose on Tuesday. 

#COVID19 - En date du 28 mars, voici la situation au Québec: https://t.co/TG8KBlln4B pic.twitter.com/beoz76zXDa

— Santé Québec (@sante_qc) March 29, 2023

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 29, 2023. 

