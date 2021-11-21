Quebec reports 707 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

Quebec reported on Sunday that 707 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, with 413 of those not fully vaccinated.

Of those people who tested positive, 396 were unvaccinated, 17 received one dose of vaccine more than 14 days prior and 294 received both doses more than seven days prior.

There are 581 active COVID-19 outbreaks being monintored by Quebec's ministry of health.

The health ministry added three deaths due to the novel coronavirus and said hospitalizations dropped by two with 21 patients checking into a hospital in the province and 23 being discharged.

Of the 21 new patients, 12 were unvaccinated, one received one dose more than two weeks before entering the hospital and eight received both doses more than a week prior.

There are four fewer people in intensive care wards for a total of 41.

Quebec health-care professionals administered 2,393 more doses of vaccine to people getting a first jab, and 3,540 more second doses.