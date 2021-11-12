Quebec reports 716 new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations drop by 10

Quebec reported on Friday that 716 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the province and two people have died due to the disease.

The last time the number of new cases was over 700 was Sept. 24.

Of the new cases, 427 people were unvaccinated, 21 received one dose of vaccine more than two weeks ago and 268 people were double-vaxxed more than seven days prior to their positive test.

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in Quebec since the start of the pandemic is now 432,991 and 11,535 people have died due to the disease.

Of the total cases, 415,728 are reported to have recovered from the novel coronavirus.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health is monitoring 5,728 active COVID-19 cases.

The health ministry said 11 people checked into a hospital for COVID-19 treatment and 21 were discharged, dropping the total number of hospitalizations to 205. Of those, 40 people are in intensive care wards, a decrease of two.

Six of the new patients were unvaccinated when they checked in, one received one dose 14 days prior, and four were double-vaxxed more than seven days prior.

On Nov. 10, 30,139 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec health-care professionals administered 14,294 more doses of vaccine, including 13,442 in the past 24 hours.

Since the vaccination campaign began, 13,379,659 doses have been administered in Quebec, and 224,107 doses were administered to Quebecers out of province.