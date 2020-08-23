Quebec reports 74 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Quebec public health officials announced Sunday that 74 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

There were no deaths recorded over the same time period, but one death due to the disease was reported in Lanaudiere on an unknown date.

The total number of positive cases in Quebec since the start of the pandemic is now 61,673, and 5,740 people have died.

The highest regional increase in positive cases was in Monteregie, which reported 23 new cases (9,226 total). Montreal reported 13 new cases (29,596 total), there were 12 more in Estrie (1,160 total) and seven more in Laval (6,230 total).

The number of hospitalizations continues to drop with seven fewer people receiving treatment in the province's hospitals for a total of 117. Of those, 14 patients are in the intensive care ward, a decrease of two.

Quebec reports that 106 more people have recovered from the disease for a total of 54,682, which is 88 per cent of the total cases.

On Aug. 21, health-care professionals analyzed 15,599 samples, which is 351 fewer than performed Aug. 20. (Quebec releases testing data from two days prior to its daily updates).