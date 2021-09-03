iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec reports 750 new COVID-19 cases, highest increase since mid-May

image.jpg

Quebec reported Friday that 750 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the province, bringing the overall total number of infections to 391,363 since the start of the pandemic.

The last time Quebec's Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) reported more than 700 cases was May 14 when 791 cases were added.

The INSPQ is monitoring 5,265 active COVID-19 cases after 541 people recovered from the disease. 

The total number of recoveries since the pandemic began is 374,807.

The province also added two deaths due to the disease, raising the total death count to 11,291.

The Ministry of Health states 24 more people checked into one of the province's hospitals as of Sept. 2 and 15 were released, meaning hospitalizations rose by nine.

Of the new patients, 14 were unvaccinated, one had received one dose of vaccine over two weeks ago and nine received both doses more than a week ago.

There are now 147 patients in hospital receiving care for COVID-19, including 49 patients in intensive care, an increase of seven from Thursday.

On Sept. 1, 21,178 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

The province's health care professionals administered 29,126 more doses of vaccine, including 26,959 in the past 24 hours. 

Since the vaccination campaign began, 12,418,711 vaccine doses have been administered in Quebec and 102,955 Quebecers received their shots out of province.

Of those eligible to receive a jab, 6,508,545 people have received one dose of vaccine (87 per cent of the eligible population), and 5,970,582 people (79 per cent) have received both.

VARIANT TRACKER

The number of confirmed variant cases detected in Quebec surpassed 10,000 on Friday.

The INSPQ reports that 591 more variants have been detected, bringing the overall total to 10,334.

The vast majority are Delta, which saw a rise of 589 (1,964 total). The other two cases are the Alpha variant.

The INSPQ also subtracted nine of the Beta variant, dropping that total to 451.

  COVID-19 CASES IN QUEBEC
Infogram
 
12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error