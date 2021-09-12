Quebec reports 757 more COVID-19 cases, 570 not fully vaccinated

Quebec's Health Ministry reported Sunday that 757 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 with 510 of those unvaccinated, 60 having received one dose over two weeks ago and 187 double-vaxxed more than a week ago.

The positive cases came from 24,107 samples that were analyzed meaning the positivity rate was 3.4 per cent.

There are 402 active outbreaks in the province, the health ministry says.

There were no new deaths due to COVID-19 reported on Sunday.

Quebec hospitals received 17 new patients needing care for COVID-19 with eight of those unvaccinated, two with one dose received more than two weeks ago, and seven double-vaxxed more than a week ago.

In total, there are 213 hospitalizations in Quebec, which is five fewer than yesterday. Of those, 75 people are in intensive care wards, which is the same number as on Saturday.

Quebec is reporting that of those eligible to receive a vaccine dose, 88 per cent have received one jab and 81 per cent are fully vaccinated.