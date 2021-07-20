iHeartRadio
Quebec reports 76 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Quebec reported 76 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 376,416.

The province removed 91 cases from the total number due to "a variation in the total number of people infected as well as the total number of people who have recovered."

Of the total number of infections, 364,540 are reported to have recovered from the disease, an increase of one from Monday.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) reported 16 fewer active COVID-19 cases on Tuesday for a total of 640.

The province did not report any new deaths due to COVID-19, and the number remains 11,236.

Hospitalizations in the province dropped by one on Tuesday, and the total number of patients receiving care in Quebec hospitals is now 77. Of those, 21 people are in intensive care wards, a decrease of two.

On July 18, 9,754 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec health-care professionals administered 83,673 more doses of vaccine, including 82,153 in the past 24 hours. 

In total, 10,167,756 vaccination doses have been administered in Quebec, and 32,201 Quebecers received doses out of province.

Of those eligible in Quebec, 6,165,220 people (82 per cent of the population) have received a first dose, and 4,025,030 people (54 per cent) have received both doses.

