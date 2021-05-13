iHeartRadio
Quebec reports 781 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths

image.jpg

Quebec has 781 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 360,982 since the start of the pandemic.

The province's health officials also confirmed five more deaths, a total of 11,017.

None of the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, while three were between May 6 and May 11; two others were before May 6.

Hospitalizations are down by 10, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 520.

Of those, 121 people are in intensive care; down by five.

To date, 342,170 people have recovered from the illness.

As of May 11, a total of 37,619 samples have been analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 95,959 more vaccinations; 93,650 doses in the last 24 hours and 2,309 doses before May 12, for a total of 4,014,843, or 45 per cent.

The province has received 4,578,079 vaccine doses so far.

  COVID-19 CASES IN QUEBEC
Infogram

