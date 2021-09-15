Quebec reports 785 new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise by 20

Quebec reported Wednesday that 785 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the province, with 577 of those unvaccinated.

Forty-seven of the new cases were found in people with one vaccine dose administered more than two weeks ago, and 161 of them were from double-vaxxed individuals who received their second dose more than a week ago.

In total, 399,843 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Quebec, including 382,050 people who have recovered from the disease since the start of the pandemic.

One more person died due to COVID-19, meaning there are now 11,313 reported deaths due to COVID-19 in the province.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) is monitoring 6,480 active COVID-19 cases.

On Sept. 13, 30,326 samples were analyzed.

HOSPITALIZATIONS SPIKE

Quebec's Health Ministry said that 46 more people checked into hospitals in the province for COVID-19 treatment and 26 were discharged, meaning hospitalizations rose by 20 for a total of 250.

Of the 46 new patients, 30 were unvaccinated, two received one dose of vaccine more than two weeks ago, and 14 were double-vaxxed more than a week ago, the ministry said.

Of the 250 patients in hospital, 85 are in intensive care wards, an increase of seven from Tuesday.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec public-health professionals administered 16,123 more doses of vaccine, including 14,896 in the past 24 hours.

In total, 12,666,616 doses of vaccine have been administered in Quebec, and 153,840 Quebecers received their vaccine out of province.

Of those eligible to receive a dose, 6,602,053 people (88 per cent of the population) have received one dose, and 6,146,818 people (82 per cent) are double-vaxxed.

VARIANT TRACKER

The INSPQ reported 321 more COVID-19 variant cases, including seven Alpha variant cases (45,627 total), one Gamma variant (608 total), and 313 Delta variant cases (11,280 total).

Quebec has reported 57,981 variant cases during the pandemic.