Quebec reports 792 more COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Quebec did not log any additional COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday. A total of 16,845 Quebecers have died from the virus since the pandemic began.

In addition, 792 positive COVID-19 PCR tests were reported.

Meanwhile, 181 positive rapid tests were self-declared through Quebec's online portal.

There are 3,376 healthcare workers absent from work for reasons related to COVID-19.

The province is monitoring 317 outbreaks.

The Health Ministry did not report any additional hospitalizations as it no longer collects COVID-19 data on weekends. Hospitalization numbers will therefore be updated from Tuesday to Saturday.

VACCINATIONS

An additional 7,009 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Quebec.

Just 22 per cent of Quebecers are considered up-to-date with their vaccines, meaning they've received a shot within the last five months.

This rate falls to just seven per cent for those between 18 and 39. Meanwhile, 17 per cent of Quebecers ages 40 to 59 are up to date. For those ages 60 to 79, that number is 39 per cent, and for Quebecers older than 80, it's 52 per cent.

