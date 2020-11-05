Quebec reports 8,129 COVID-19 cases across 1,642 schools

QUEBEC CITY -- There are now 1,642 Quebec schools that have reported at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 since the start of the school year, according to the latest government data. Of them, 865 are dealing with active cases.

The figures published by the education ministry concern pre-school, elementary, high schools both in the public and private sectors -- and vocational and adult education centres.

The number of diagnosed infections among students and staff now stands at 8,129 total, with 2,410 active cases -- 2,112 of which are in the public sector and 298 in private education.

The vast majority of cases so far have been in the public sector with 6,785 of the cumulative total, while there have been 1,344 cases in the private sector. Since the beginning of the school year, 6,483 students have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and 1,646 teachers.

There are currently 871 class closures, the ministry reported, counting 774 in public schools and 97 in private schools.

Quebec reported in its latest update that 5,719 students and staff have recovered from COVID-19 and returned to school.

Katelyn Thomas

CTV News Montreal Digital Reporter

