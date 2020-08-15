Quebec reports 80 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

By Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News Montreal Digital Reporter

Quebec public health authorities announced Saturday that 80 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday.

During the same period, no new deaths were recorded, but one was reported on the Island of Montreal due to the virus between Aug. 8 and 13.

In total, 61,084 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the start of the pandemic and 5,719 people have died.

Twenty-six of the new cases were reported in Montreal (29,423 total), 16 in Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Quebec (2,123 total), 13 in Lanaudiere (4,688 total), and 11 in Monteregie (9,131 total).

The number of hospitalizations in the province decreased by two for a total of 149. Of those, 25 patients were in the intensive care ward, which is the same number as Friday.

Quebec reports that 53,709 people have recovered from the virus, which is 111 more people than on Friday.

Quebec health-care professionals analyzed 17,545 samples Aug. 13, which is 1,051 less than the 18,596 samples analyzed Aug. 12.

IN CANADA

To date, there have been 121,844 confirmed or probable cases nationwide. COVID-19 has killed 9,022 Canadians.

Canadian health officials said on Saturday that 89% of those affected in the country so far have recovered.

Since the virus first appeared in Canada, Canadian laboratories have tested nearly 4.7 million people for COVID-19. Over the past week, an average of 43,000 people per day have been tested, of which just under 1 per cent tested positive, a statement from the Public Health Agency of Canada reads.

Although the spread of COVID-19 remains "at a manageable level," federal health authorities noted an increase in transmission, with more than 380 cases reported daily in the past seven days, compared to around 300 new cases per day at the end of June and at the beginning of July.

"We know the public health measures and the daily individual precautions to take," the statement reads. "We all have a role to play in limiting the scale and impact of these outbreaks."

Distribution of cases across the country outside of Quebec is as folllows:

40,565 cases in Ontario, including 2,789 deaths;

12,053 cases in Alberta, including 221 deaths;

4,358 cases in British Columbia, including 196 deaths;

1,541 cases in Saskatchewan, including 20 deaths;

1,074 cases in Nova Scotia, including 64 deaths;

628 cases in Manitoba, including eight deaths;

268 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths;

184 cases in New Brunswick, including two deaths;

41 cases in Prince Edward Island; 15 cases in the Yukon,

Five cases in the Northwest Territories, all cured;

No cases in Nunavut.

To these provincial and territorial reports are added the 13 cases, all cured, among passengers repatriated from the Grand Princess cruise ship on March 10.