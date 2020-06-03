Quebec reports 81 more COVID-19 deaths, 291 new confirmed cases

There are now 4,794 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Wednesday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 51,884.

That’s up 81 from the 4,713 deaths reported Tuesday; 59 of those deaths occurred in the past 24 hours, while 22 of them occurred prior to May 27, health authorities reported.

COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 291 from the 51,593 announced a day earlier.

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Wednesday is 17,098, up 295 from the 16,803 recoveries reported a day earlier.

There are 1,141 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Wednesday, down 34 from the 1,175 reported Tuesday. Of those in a hospital, 158 are in intensive care, down three from the 161 reported 24 hours earlier.

Quebec reported that it completed 9,646 COVID-19 tests on Monday, up 188 from the 9,458 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).

