Quebec reports 81 more COVID-19 deaths, 291 new confirmed cases

Quebec Minister Responsible for Seniors and Informal Caregivers Marguerite Blais, right, Quebec Premier Francois Legault June 3, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS-Jacques Boissinot
By Basem Boshra, CTV Montreal

MONTREAL -- There are now 4,794 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Wednesday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 51,884.

That’s up 81 from the 4,713 deaths reported Tuesday; 59 of those deaths occurred in the past 24 hours, while 22 of them occurred prior to May 27, health authorities reported.

COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 291 from the 51,593 announced a day earlier.

There are 1,141 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Wednesday, down 34 from the 1,175 reported Tuesday. Of those in a hospital, 158 are in intensive care, down three from the 161 reported 24 hours earlier.

Quebec reported that it completed 9,646 COVID-19 tests on Monday, up 188 from the 9,458 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).

