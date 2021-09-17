Quebec reports 837 more COVID-19 cases; 635 of newly infected weren't fully vaccinated

Quebec reported Friday that 837 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall total number of infections to 401,462 since the start of the pandemic.

Of the new cases, 572 people were unvaccinated when they tested positive, 63 received one dose of vaccine more than two weeks ago and 202 were double-vaxxed more than a week ago.

Of the total number of infections, 383,334 Quebecers have recovered from the novel coronavirus, according to Quebec's Ministry of Health.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) is monitoring 6,810 active COVID-19 cases.

The province also reported three more deaths, raising that total to 11,318.

Quebec hospitals admitted 37 new patients for COVID-19 treatment and discharged 31. Of the 37, 31 were unvaccinated, two received one dose more than two weeks ago, and four were double-vaxxed more than a week ago.

Hospitalizations therefore rose in total by six, with 262 patients now in the province's hospitals receiving care for COVID-19.

That includes 95 people in intensive care wards, an increase of eight from Thursday.

On Sept. 15, 32,586 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Health-care professionals in the province administered 23,064 more doses of vaccine, including 21,813 in the past 24 hours.

In total, 12,709,800 doses of vaccine have been administered in Quebec, and 160,422 doses of vaccine have been administered out of the province to Quebecers.

Of those eligible to receive a vaccine, Quebec is reporting 88 per cent have received one dose, and 82 per cent of the population is double-vaxxed.

VARIANT TRACKER

The INSPQ reported a massive spike in COVID-19 Delta variant cases, adding 2,134 new ones (743 confirmed, 1,363 presumptive) to the total number of Delta cases, which is now 14,137.

"Approximately 1,600 presumptive Delta cases, which should have appeared since September 7, were added," the INSPQ said. "This addition explains the high number of new cases displayed."

The only other new variant case the INSPQ reported was one Alpha case (45,637 total).

The INSPQ notes that "the number of confirmed and presumptive variant cases is still underestimated for the most recent weeks due to a delay between the time of sample collection and obtaining screening and sequencing results."