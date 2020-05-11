iHeartRadio
Quebec reports 85 new COVID-19 deaths as confirmed cases surpass 38,000

Quebec Premier Francois Legault, left, and Horacio Arruda, Quebec director of National Public Health walk to a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, Thursday, April 30, 2020 THE CANADIAN PRESS-Jacques Boissinot
By Basem Boshra, CTV Montreal

MONTREAL -- There are now 3,013 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Monday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 38,469.

That’s up 85 from the 2,928 deaths reported Sunday; COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 748 from the 37,721 announced a day earlier.

Out of the 86 new deaths, 82 were in the Greater Montreal area.

There are 1,838 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Monday, up seven from the 1,831 reported Sunday. Of those in a hospital, 193 are in intensive care, down six from the 199 reported 24 hours earlier.

There are 2,012 people waiting for COVID-19 test results in Quebec as of Monday, up 32 from the 1,980 reported Sunday.

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Monday was 9,703, up 177 from the 9,526 recoveries reported a day earlier.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault and Horacio Arruda, the province’s national director of public health, are providing Quebec’s daily COVID-19 update from Quebec City.

