Quebec reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations down by 62

COVID-19 numbers in Quebec continue to decrease with the province reporting fewer than 10 deaths due to the disease for the first time in 2022.

Quebec reported on Sunday that nine more people have died due to the novel coronavirus, bringing the total to 13,693.

Hospitalizations continued to drop in Quebec with the Health Ministry saying there are 62 fewer patients receiving care for the virus for a total of 2,081. Of those, 140 patients are in intensive care wards, a decrease of 13.

The majority of the new patients continue to be over 60 years old. Of the 121 new patients that checked in for care (183 were discharged), 80 were over 60 with 44 of those triple-vaccinated, 18 double-vaccinated, 12 unvaccinated and six patients with unknown vaccination status.

Of the 41 patients under 60, five were triple-vaccinated, 12 double-vaccinated, 11 unvaccinated and one having received one dose of vaccine. Five patients had unknown vaccination status at check in, one was fully vaccinated and between five and 11 years old and six patients were under five and ineligible to receive a dose.

Of the nine patients admitted or transferred to the ICU, four were over 60 (three triple-vaccinated, one unknown vaccination status), and five were younger than 60 (one triple-vaccinated, one double-vaccinated, two unvaccinated and one unknown vaccination status).

Of the 21,637 PCR tests analyzed by health-care professionals, 1,870 came back positive for a positivity rate of 8.7 per cent.

The ministry is monitoring 1,128 active COVID-19 outbreaks.

