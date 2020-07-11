Quebec reports 91 new COVID-19 cases, eight new deaths

Quebec public health authorities reported Saturday that 91 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, as the number of tests continues to rise.

On July 9, 12,232 tests were performed, which is 778 more than were tested July 8. (Quebec releases testing information two days prior to the daily updates).

Authorities also reported that four people have died due to the virus since Friday in addition to four whose deaths were recorded before July 3.

Monteregie reported the highest increase with 29 new cases and two more deaths, followed by Montreal (26 new cases, two deaths) and Laurentides (12 new cases, two deaths).

The total number of hospitalizations decreased by four Saturday with 313 people now receiving treatment in Quebec hospitals. Of those, two fewer are in the intensive care ward Saturday than were Friday for a total of 22.

Seventy-eight more people have recovered from the virus, according to Quebec, for total of 25,773.