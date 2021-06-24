Quebec reports 96 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Quebec is back under 100 new COVID-19 cases after a slight increase in numbers on Wednesday.

There are 96 new infections, bringing the total number of people that have contracted the virus to 374,318 since the start of the pandemic.

The province's health officials also confirmed four more deaths, a total of 11,202.

None of the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, while one was between June 17 and 22. Three others were before June 17.

Hospitalizations are down by 18, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 143.

Of those, 38 people are in intensive care; down by two.

To date, 361,952 people have recovered from the illness.

As of June 22, a total of 20,632 samples have been analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 119,890 more vaccinations in the province; 116,720 doses in the last 24 hours and 3,170 doses before June 23 for a total of 7,692,855 in the province.

Outside Quebec, 20,106 doses were given for a cumulative total of 7,712,961, or 70.5 per cent of the population.

The province has received 9,348,479 vaccine doses so far.

This week, 471,510 of the 546,390 doses of Pfizer expected to arrive were received Wednesday.

In addition, 73,934 of the 630,700 doses of Moderna expected this week were also received Wednesday.