Quebec reports 960 new COVID-19 cases, six more deaths

By Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News Montreal

MONTREAL -- Quebec reported Sunday that 960 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 358,134.

Of those, 338,628 are reported to have recovered, an increase of 1,090 since Saturday.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) is reporting that there are 8,519 active COVID-19 cases in the province.

The province also said that six more people have died due to the novel coronavirus, including one death in the past 24 hours, and five between May 2 and May 7.

Since the pandemic began, 10,987 people in Quebec have died due to the disease.

Quebec hospitalizations dropped for a fifth straight day with the province reporting that there are eight fewer patients receiving care for COVID-19 on Sunday than there were on Saturday. The total number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is now 539 including 124 people in intensive care wards, a decrease of six.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

The day after those 40 years old and up were able to get their first dose of COVID-19, the province said that 16,166 more vaccinations were administered, including 74,694 in the past 24 hours.

Since the vaccination campaign began, 3,718,074 people have received at least one dose of vaccine, which is 41.9 per cent of the population.

Quebec has received 4,119,439 doses of vaccine since the campaign began.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

The recently deemed red zone, the Eastern Townships (Estrie) reported a high number of new cases for the third straight day with 77 new (13, 774 total).

Montreal reported the highest number of new cases with 282 new (127,424 total), followed by Monteregie (138 new, 49,293 total), Chaudiere-Appalaches (112 new, 17,774 total), and Quebec City (62 new, 31,841 total).

Two deaths were reported in Montreal (4,690 total), and one death was reported in Quebec City (1,095 total), Chaudiere-Appalaches (331 total), Laval (904 total) and Lanaudiere (511 total).