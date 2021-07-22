Quebec reports 99 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations continue to go down

Quebec has 99 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 376,429 since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials note 189 cases were removed from the tally because it was discovered they were duplicates.

The province also confirmed three more deaths, a total of 11,238.

None of the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, while three were before July 20.

Hospitalizations are down by one, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 71.

Of those, 21 people are in intensive care, the same as the day before.

To date, 364,470 people have recovered from the illness.

On July 20, a total of 14,363 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 105,088 more vaccinations in the province; 103,164 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,924 doses before July 21 for a total of 10,373,663 doses given in the province.

Outside Quebec, 33,553 doses were given for a cumulative total of 10,407,216, or 72.8 per cent of the eligible population.

The province has received 12,228,529 vaccine doses so far.