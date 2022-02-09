Quebec reports decrease of 32 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 31 new deaths

Quebec is reporting another drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday after 210 people were discharged and 178 more people were admitted, resulting in an overall decrease of 32 people in hospital.

The total number of hospitalizations has dropped to 2,348.

ICU cases also dropped by seven from the previous day for a total of 171 people in intensive care beds.

Based on the last four weeks of data, Quebec’s Ministry of Health and Social Services says unvaccinated people are six times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 and 10.2 times more likely to be sent to the ICU compared to double-vaccinated people.

The province, however, continues to add dozens of new deaths per day. On Wednesday, there were 31 new deaths added, for a total of 13,582 since the start of the pandemic. On Tuesday, the province recorded 56 new deaths.

The health ministry is reporting 1,233 active outbreaks across the province and a positivity rate that inched up slightly to 11.5 per cent. Active cases also rose slightly to 34,275, up by 315 from the day before.

The number of new daily cases of COVID-19 was 3,361, however PCR testing is not available to the general public so the true number of cases is not clear. The ministry of health said out of the 990 rapid antigen tests it received in the last 24 hours, 763 were positive.

Health-care workers analyzed 28,296 samples on Feb. 7.

VACCINATION UPDATE

Health-care workers administered another 35,894 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, for a total of 18,061,383 shots given in Quebec. Another 290,048 shots have been given to Quebecers outside of the province.

Nearly 70 per cent of the doses given out in the last 24 hours — 24,773 shots — were booster shots.

As of Wednesday, health workers have administered 7,394,748 first doses covering 91 per cent of the eligible population, 6,955,846 second doses covering 85 per cent of the population, and 3,920,475 third doses covering 48 per cent of the population.