Quebec reports drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations, 28 new deaths

The number of people with COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals has dropped by 14 in the last 24 hours, with ICU cases remaining mostly stable, the health ministry said Thursday.

In the past day, hospitalizations have fallen to 1,972, with 662 patients admitted because of the coronavirus. The remainder tested positive after being admitted for another reason.

ICU cases rose slightly by three, for a total of 44.

The province recorded 28 new deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 16,306 since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, health-care worker absences due to COVID-19 continue to improve. There are 3,949 workers off work, down from 4,331 seven days ago.

NEW CASES, VACCINATION

The Ministry of Health reported 966 new infections in the last 24 hours from PCR testing of priority groups. An additional 209 rapid antigen test results were logged in that same time frame, including 177 positive tests.

The positivity rate is 8.3 per cent in Quebec and there are 413 active outbreaks across the province.

Health-care workers analyzed 11,968 samples on Aug. 23.

Health-care workers administered 24,234 new vaccine doses for a cumulative total of 20,635,767.