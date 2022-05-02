Quebec reports drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations, 3 new deaths

Quebec reported a slight drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday and three new deaths linked to the virus.

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 reached 15,009.

Meanwhile, the number of people receiving care in hospital fell to 2,170, a decrease of 12 from the previous day. ICU cases, however, rose by three in the last 24 hours to 78.

There are also 7,377 health-care workers absent for reasons related to the coronavirus, including isolation and waiting for test results.

The Ministry of Health also recorded 906 new cases on Monday from PCR testing, which is not available to the general public. In addition to those cases, 371 rapid test results were logged with the province in the last 24 hours, 310 of which were positive.

Health-care workers analyzed 11,556 samples on April 30.

#COVID19 - En date du 1er mai, voici la situation au Québec: https://t.co/TG8KBlln4B pic.twitter.com/uWvK676Vfh

VACCINATION UPDATE

Another 8,099 vaccine shots were given out to Quebecers in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 19,524,828. An additional 325,769 shots were given to Quebecers outside of the province.

Most of the shots administered in the past day (6,395) were for fourth doses. So far, Quebec has given out 802,958 fourth shots -- also known as second booster shots -- covering 10 per cent of the population of Quebec. Coverage for third doses is 54 per cent and for first doses, it's 91 per cent.