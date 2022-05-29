Quebec reports drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations, no new deaths

Quebec reported no new deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Sunday, and the decline in hospitalizations continues.

There are now 1,182 hospitalizations, down 57 from Saturday. There are 29 people in intensive care, a decrease of 1.

The death toll now stands at 15,347.

The Ministry of Health reported 235 new positive PCR tests for a total of 1,065,329 since the start of the pandemic.

As for vaccination, 8,734 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Nearly 87 per cent of Quebecers have received one or more doses of vaccine, while 52 per cent have received a third dose and nearly 13 per cent have received a fourth dose.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 29, 2022.