Quebec reports eight new deaths due to COVID-19, 525 new cases

Quebec reported Wednesday that eight more people have died due to COVID-19 and that the province has 525 new infections.

The total number of deaths is now 11,510 since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 525 new cases, 335 of those infected (63 per cent) were unvaccinated, while 190 (36 per cent) had gotten their second dose more than seven days ago.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations overall are down by two from the day before. There were 15 more people admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours and 17 people were discharged, according to provincial data. There are a total of 248 people in hospital.

Of the 15 people admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours, seven were unvaccinated and eight had their second jab more than a week ago.

Overall, unvaccinated Quebecers are currently 19 times more likely to be hospitalized than the vaccinated. That number, published by the province daily, takes into account the last 28 days of data and the overall numbers of vaccinated versus unvaccinated Quebecers.

The unvaccinated account for only about 10 per cent of the population, meaning they are far overrepresented in hospital admittances.

The number of ICU cases also fell by one from the day before, for a total of 70 on Wednesday.

Quebec's public health institute (INSPQ) is reporting a large increase of 181 new active cases in the province, bringing that total to 4,678 cases. The positivity rate in Quebec is 2.3 per cent on Wednesday.

Health-care workers analyzed 30,568 samples on Nov. 1.

VACCINATION COVERAGE

Another 11,671 vaccine doses were administered into Quebecers' arms in the last 24 hours, for a total of 13,271,874 doses.

About 90 per cent of the eligible population (12 years and older) have received one dose of the vaccine, while 87 per cent have received two jabs.

Taking into account the entire population of Quebec, the vaccination rate for first doses is roughly 79 per cent and 75 per cent for two doses.