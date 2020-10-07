iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec reports fewer than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 for first time in a week

A couple hug as they wait in line at a COVID-19 testing clinic Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Montreal. Quebec reported a record 1,364 new cases of the virus.THE CANADIAN PRESS-Ryan Remiorz

By Katelyn Thomas

MONTREAL -- Quebec health authorities reported 900 new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 81,914.

The province is also reporting seven more deaths linked to the disease. One of them took place in the past 24 hours, four are from between Sept. 30 and Oct. 5 and two are from an unknown date, for a total of 5,906 since the start of the pandemic. 

As of Wednesday, there are 409 people receiving care for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals, which is an increase in 12 from the number reported on Tuesday. Of them, 62 are in the intensive care ward, which is five less than the number reported 24 hours earlier. 

Recoveries increased by 702 from Tuesday to Wednesday, according to health officials. The total number of people who have recovered from the virus in the province now stands at 67,735 -- or 82.7 per cent of Quebec's cases. 

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 24,399 COVID-19 tests on Oct. 5 (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior). 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error