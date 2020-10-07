Quebec reports fewer than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 for first time in a week

By Katelyn Thomas

MONTREAL -- Quebec health authorities reported 900 new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 81,914.

The province is also reporting seven more deaths linked to the disease. One of them took place in the past 24 hours, four are from between Sept. 30 and Oct. 5 and two are from an unknown date, for a total of 5,906 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Wednesday, there are 409 people receiving care for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals, which is an increase in 12 from the number reported on Tuesday. Of them, 62 are in the intensive care ward, which is five less than the number reported 24 hours earlier.

Recoveries increased by 702 from Tuesday to Wednesday, according to health officials. The total number of people who have recovered from the virus in the province now stands at 67,735 -- or 82.7 per cent of Quebec's cases.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 24,399 COVID-19 tests on Oct. 5 (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).