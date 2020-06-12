Quebec reports fewer than 200 new cases of COVID-19 for 5th straight day

That’s up 43 from the 5,105 deaths reported Thursday; 21 of the newly reported deaths took place in the past 24 hours, while 22 of them occurred prior to June 4, according to health authorities.

COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 181 from the 53,485 announced a day earlier. This is the fifth straight day that the province has recorded fewer than 200 new cases

There are 840 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Friday, down 31 from the 871 reported Thursday. Of those in a hospital, 107 are in intensive care, down seven from the 114 reported 24 hours earlier.

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Friday is 20,823, up 524 from the 20,299 recoveries reported a day earlier.

Quebec reported that it completed 8,956 COVID-19 tests on Friday, down 720 from the 9,676 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).