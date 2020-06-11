Quebec reports fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases for fourth day in a row; recoveries surpass 20,000
There are now 5,105 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Thursday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 53,485.
That’s up 24 from the 5,081 deaths reported Wednesday; of the newly reported deaths, 10 are from the past 24 hours and 14 occurred prior to June 3, health officials said.
COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 144 from the 53,341 announced a day earlier, the fourth day in a row with fewer than 200 new cases reported.
There are 871 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Thursday, down 43 from the 914 reported Wednesday. Of those in a hospital, 114 are in intensive care, down three from the 117 reported 24 hours earlier.
The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Thursday is 20,299, up 458 from the 19,841 recoveries reported a day earlier.
Quebec reported that it completed 9,676 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday, up 1,885 from the 7,791 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).
