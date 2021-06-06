Quebec reports fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Quebec reported fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday with no new deaths due to the disease.

The province added 179 new positive COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall total to 371,767 since the start of the pandemic.

The last time the Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) reported fewer than 200 new cases was Sept. 8 when 192 new cases were added.

The province also added no new deaths due to COVID-19, and reduced the overall number of deaths to 11,149 after a death was found to be not attributable to the virus.

Quebec also reported fewer than 3,000 active COVID-19 cases for the first time since mid-September on Sunday.

The INSPQ is reporting 2,751 active novel coronavirus cases in the province, which is 263 fewer than on Saturday.

The last time active cases were below 3,000 was Sept. 17 when the number was 2,876.

Of the total positive cases, Quebec says 357,867 have recovered, an increase of 442.

Hospitalizations continued to drop on Sunday, with nine fewer patients reportedly receiving care in Quebec hospitals for an overall total of 274. Of those, 61 people are in intensive care wards, a decrease of three.

On June 4, 20,345 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec health-care professionals administered 84,670 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 83,166 in the past 24 hours.

The overall number of people who have received one vaccine is now 5,534,178 in Quebec, which is 64 per cent of the population, while 561,790 people have received both doses, which is seven per cent of the population.

Quebec also says that 10,562 vaccinations have been administered outside of the province to Quebecers.

REGIONAL DATA

Tomorrow, Montreal and Laval will go from red to orange zone, as will Bas-Saint-Laurent and Chaudiere-Appalaches.

Montreal reported 57 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday (131, 619 total), followed by Chaudiere-Appalaches (20 new, 19,072 total), Monteregie (19 new, 50,940 total) and the Eastern Townships (17 new, 14,791 total).