Quebec reports fewer than 500 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, three more deaths

After reporting a drop in daily cases not seen since the fall on Saturday, Quebec reported 477 new positive novel coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the overall total to 367,376.

The last time Quebec reported fewer than 500 cases was Sept. 21, when the Quebec Institute for Public Health reported 479 new cases.

The province reports that 350,270 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus, an increase of 772 from Saturday.

The INSPQ is reporting that there are 6,022 active COVID-19 cases in the province.

Quebec added three more deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday, including one in the past 24 hours, and two between May 16 and May 21.

Since the pandemic began, the province reports that 11,084 people have died due to COVID-19 in Quebec.

Hospitalizations in Quebec decreased for a ninth straight day, with three fewer patients reported to be receiving care in the province's hospital for a total of 421 hospitalizations. The number of people in intensive care wards remained stable at 103.

On May 23, 24,095 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebecers as young as 12 took full advantage of an invitation in Montreal for a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination dose, as the province reported that health-care professionals administered 85,689 more vaccinations, including 83,871 in the past 24 hours.

Since the campaign began, 4,929,054 Quebecers have received at least one vaccine dose, which is 54.4 per cent of the population.

Four per cent of the population, or 323,113 people, have received two doses of vaccine, according to the province.

REGIONAL DATA

The highest number of new cases were reported in Montreal (167 new, 130,192 total), followed by Monteregie (61 new, 50,362 total), Laval (34 new, 31,024 total), the Laurentians (33 new, 20,582 total), the Eastern Townships (31 new, 14,442 total) and Quebec City (31 new, 32,417 total).