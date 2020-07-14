Quebec reports five new COVID-19 deaths, 109 new cases

There are now 5,633 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Tuesday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 56,730.

That’s up five from the total of 5,628 deaths reported Monday.

COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 109 from the total of 56,621 announced a day earlier; that's the third day in a row that 100 or more cases have been reported.

There are 295 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Tuesday, down 10 from the 305 reported Monday. Of those in a hospital, 21 are in intensive care, the same as reported 24 hours earlier.

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Tuesday is 26,025, up 114 from the 25,911 recoveries reported a day earlier.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 8,215 COVID-19 tests on Sunday, down 1,138 from the 9,353 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).