Quebec reports four new COVID-19 deaths, 663 new cases

Quebec on Thursday reported four new deaths due to the coronavirus, and 663 new cases.

As the daily reported numbers continue to rise above the averages from a few weeks ago, the province's daily active case count continues to go up too, rising to 5,543 current active cases.

However, net hospitalizations due to the virus and ICU cases also both decreased slightly.

There were 13 people newly admitted to hospital with COVID-19, and 18 discharges, making for a total decrease of five in hospital.

In intensive care units, two new people were admitted and five were discharged, at least to other hospital units, making for a net decrease of three in ICU.

Vaccinations continue to go up bit by bit, with 14,601 new jabs reported Thursday.

People who are unvaccinated are currently 16.2 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than the vaccinated, according to provincial statistics.

REGIONAL HOT SPOTS

Across the province, the Eastern Townships and Chaudiere-Appalaches are the hardest-hit areas right now, aside from Nunavik, which continues to struggle with an extremely high case rate and currently has 190 active cases in a population of only about 13,000.

The Eastern Townships and Chaudiere-Appalaches both have a rate of around 116 active cases per 100,000 population.

Montreal's rate is currently 83, and there is good news in Laval, which was leading the pack earlier this fall but has now dropped to 79 per 100,000.