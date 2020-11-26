Quebec reports highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases, with 1,464

By Katelyn Thomas, CTV Montreal

MONTREAL — Quebec health authorities reported 1,464 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the province since the start of the pandemic to 136,894. Of them, 11,456 are active.

Thursday's update is the highest single-day increase the province has reported since the pandemic began, and the province's seven-day average now stands at about 1,208 new cases of COVID-19 per day.

Quebec also reported another 32 deaths linked to the disease. Eight were from the past 24 hours and 19 were reported between Nov. 19 to 24. Another five people died before Nov. 19, for a total of 6,947 deaths in Quebec since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations also increased by 20 from Wednesday to Thursday and there are now 675 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals. Of them, 90 are in the intensive care ward, which is three less than the number reported on Wednesday.

As of Thursday, 940 more people have recovered from COVID-19, for a total of 118,491 across the province.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 33,023 COVID-19 tests on Nov. 24 (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).