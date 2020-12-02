Quebec reports highest single-day increase with 1,514 new COVID-19 cases

By Katelyn Thomas, CTV Montreal

MONTREAL — Quebec health authorities reported on Wednesday the highest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic by adding 1,514 new infections.

The province has recorded a total of 145,062 cases of the disease since it began keeping track in March.

Quebec also reported another 43 deaths linked to COVID-19 on Wednesday. Nine of those deaths occurred in the past 24 hours, 29 occurred between Nov. 25 and Nov. 30 and another five are from before Nov. 25.

Two deaths were removed from the total after an investigation found they were not attributable to COVID-19. A total of 7,125 people have now died in Quebec since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations increased by 21 from Tuesday to Wednesday and there are now 740 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals. Of them, 99 are in the intensive care ward, which is one more than Tuesday's total.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 27,373 COVID-19 samples on Nov. 30 (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).