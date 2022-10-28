iHeartRadio
Quebec reports increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, a dozen new deaths


Quebec's COVID-19 hospitalizations and intensive care unit numbers rose on Friday, as total hospitalizations creep towards 2,000 again. 

The province's health ministry says there are 17 more patients in hospital being treated for the disease, for a total of 1,942. Of those, 51 people are in ICUs, which is four more than a day prior.

However, 30 fewer health-care workers are absent for COVID-19-related reasons, dropping that total to 3,756.

The province also recorded 12 new deaths due to the disease, bringing that total to 17,026 since the start of the pandemic.

NEW CASES, VACCINATIONS

Out of 11,299 PCR tests that were analyzed, 965 came back positive. Since the pandemic began, Quebec has recorded 1,225,874 positive PCR tests. 

In addition, 123 more self-declared rapid tests mean that there have been 255,691 positive tests logged. 

The health ministry is monitoring 416 active outbreaks.

On Oct. 26, a total of 12,490 samples were analyzed.

Health-care professionals administered 24,081 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the overall total to 21,809,653.

