Quebec reports its highest ever daily increase of COVID-19 cases

Quebec health authorities reported 1,397 more cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the largest reported daily increase since the beginning of the pandemic.

The total number of cases in the province since the start of the pandemic is 114,820.

Sunday’s update shows that the province is dealing with 10,523 active cases of the disease.

The province also reported nine new deaths, for a total of 6,440. Among these nine deaths, two have occurred in the last 24 hours and seven have occurred between Nov. 1-Nov. 6.

The number of hospitalizations increased by four compared to the previous day, for a cumulative total of 527. Among these, the number of people in intensive care decreased by one, for a total of 77.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 25,855 COVID-19 tests on Nov. 6 for a total of 3,302,644 (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).

Montreal added 308 new cases, a weekly record, and the highest daily increase in the province for a total of 44,431 since March. Montreal was followed by Lanaudière (182), Montérégie (169), and Saguenay Lac-Saint-Jean (155).