Quebec reports largest COVID-19 increase in months with 778 new infections

Quebec reported 778 new coronavirus cases Sunday, the largest single-day increase in months, according to data from Quebec's Public Health Institute (INSPQ).

The last time Quebec reported an increase higher than that was in late May, according to the Institute.

The province also reported one more person has died due to the virus.

Sunday's update has pushed the seven-day rolling average to 628 new coronavirus cases per day in Quebec.

Health authorities are also sounding the alarm over the increase in hospitalizations.

Two more people have entered care for a total of 149. Of those, 56 are in the ICU, an increase of four since Saturday.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

More than six million people in Quebec have received their second dose.

Health Minister Christian Dube took to social media Sunday morning to celebrate the milestone.

"Well done!" wrote the minister. "We must continue."

Since Saturday morning, health-care workers administered 22,061 vaccine shots.

Of those, 15,638 were delivered as second doses.

Of the eligible population, 80 per cent of Quebecers are now fully vaccinated, and 87 per cent have received at least one dose.

Of the 778 new infections, 530 were among people who were unvaccinated, or had received their first dose less than two weeks prior.

According to public health, unvaccinated people are 9 times more likely to catch COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

After getting infected, unvaccinated people are 28 times more likely to be hospitalized.

-- This is a developing story that will be updated.