Quebec reports fewer than 100 new COVID-19 infections for 1st time since last August

Quebec has 90 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest number of new infections since August 25.

That brings the total number of people infected to 374,011 since the start of the pandemic.

The province's health officials state there were no new deaths; the total since March 2020 is 11,191.

Hospitalizations are down by two, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 168.

Of those, 39 people are in intensive care, the same number as the previous day.

To date, 361,521 people have recovered from the illness.

As of June 19, a total of 16,307 samples have been analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 60,990 more vaccinations in the province; 57,004 doses in the last 24 hours and 3,986 doses before June 20.

Outside Quebec, 18,196 doses were given for a cumulative total of 7,404,597, or 70.3 per cent of the population.

Quebec Premier François Legault, who received his second COVID-19 vaccine dose on Monday, says he wants to reach out to young people to encourage them to get vaccinated.

"I'm telling them, it's important for their own protection, important for vulnerable friends they may have; In the future, it will be important if they want to travel abroad because most countries will ask for the two doses," he said. "It's important if we want to come back to a normal life, that they get those two doses.”

The province has received 8,285,035 vaccine doses so far.