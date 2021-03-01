Quebec reports lowest increase in months with 613 new COVID-19 cases as mass vaccinations begin

Quebec recorded 613 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, the lowest daily increase in months, as the province began its mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Since the pandemic began, 288,353 people have caught the virus, and 270,364 have recovered.

There are now 7,590 known active coronavirus cases in Quebec.

The province also reported six new deaths from the disease. Of those, one occurred in the last 24 hours, three between Feb. 22 and 27, and two happened before that period.

Hospitalizations increased with 11 more people receiving care than there were on Sunday for a total of 612. Of those, 122 people are in the intensive care ward, an increase of five.

On Sunday, 6,308 doses of the vaccine were administered, bringing that total to 438,815.

On Feb. 27, the province conducted 17,456 tests. Quebec releases its testing figures 48 hours after the reported day.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Montreal was the most affected region with 303 new infections, for a total of 106,492 since March 2020.

Next was Montérégie (68 new, 41,828 total), Laval (51 new, 24,703 total) and Lanaudière (42 new, 20,322 total).

Monteregie added two deaths, the most of any region, for a total of 1,473. Montreal (one new, 4,507 total), Quebec City (one new, 983 total), Laval (one new, 869 total), and the Eastern Townships (one new, 303 total) also added deaths.