Quebec reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since beginning of July

By Daniel J. Rowe CTV News Montreal Digital Reporter

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Quebec was the lowest since the beginning of July on Sunday, as public health authorities announced that 67 more people have tested positive for the disease in the past 24 hours.

It's the lowest number of new cases since July 3, when 63 new cases were reported.

There were no new deaths recorded during that time, but officials said that one death was added with an unknown date.

The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic in Quebec is now 61,151, and 5,720 people have died due to the novel coronavirus since the start of the health crisis.

Of the new cases, 18 were recorded on the Island of Montreal (29,441 total), 13 in Monteregie (9,144 total) and Lanaudiere (4,701 total) and eight in Estie (1,116 total).

The number of Quebecers receiving treatment in the province's hospitals remained the same Sunday at 149, as did those in the intensive care ward, which remains at 25.

Quebec reported that 138 more people have recovered from the virus for a total of 53,847.

On Aug. 14, Quebec health-care professionals analyzed 14,947, which is 2,598 less than the 17,545 analyzed Aug. 13. (Quebec releases its testing data from two days prior to its daily updates).