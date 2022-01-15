Quebec reports massive increase of almost 100 COVID-19 deaths

Quebec reported Saturday that 96 more people have died due to COVID-19.

The last time the Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) reported as many deaths was May 5, 2020 when 100 deaths were reported. The INSPQ adjusts death numbers after the fact noting that there is a delay in the death itself and the recording of the death. For example, Thursday Quebec reported 45 deaths, and the INSPQ now reports that number as 14.

The province has now reported 12,289 deaths due to COVID-19.

Hospitalizations for novel coronavirus treatment rose by a net increase of 110 with 473 patients checking in for treatment and 363 being discharged. There are now 3,195 people in Quebec hospitals.

Of the new patients, 322 were double-vaccinated, 129 were unvaccinated, 15 received one dose of vaccine and seven were under five years old when they checked in.

In Quebec, 6,511,469 people are double-vaccinated, 1,079,873 are unvaccinated, 556,114 received one dose of vaccine, and 402,690 are under five.

Based on the vaccination numbers, Quebec's health ministry says it is 5.6 times more likely for unvaccinated individuals to require hospitalizations than double-vaccinated ones.

There remain 275 people in intensive care wards, the same number as of Friday.

There are now 1,569 active outbreaks being monitored in the province and 6,705 more confirmed infections. Infection numbers, however, are underrepresented as screening centres have been reserved for priority clientele.

Of those eligible to receive a vaccination, 90 per cent of the province (7,317,960 people) has received one dose of vaccine, 82 per cent (6,698,147 people) have two doses, and 31 per cent (2,492,333 people) have gotten their booster dose.