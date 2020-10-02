Quebec reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, 27 more hospitalizations

By Amy Luft, CTV Montreal

MONTREAL -- Public health authorities in Quebec are reporting more 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours as both new cases and hospitalizations surge

Authorities announced that 1,052 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The number of hospitalizations in the province increased by 27 from Thursday to Friday, and there are now 302 people receiving care in the province's hospitals for COVID-19. Of those, three more people are in the intensive care ward for a total of 49.

There were no new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, but 6 more people died between Sept 25 and Sept 30 and one other person died before Sept 25, for a cumulative total of 5,857 deaths.

Friday's government update say 357 of the new cases are in Montreal, 92 are in Laval and 112 are in the Montérégie.

Health officials did 30,948 tests on Wednesday, 2,562 fewer than on Tuesday.

—Jason Mayoff (CJAD 800) contributed to this story