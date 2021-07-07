Quebec reports more than 100 new COVID-19 cases for 1st time this month

Quebec is reporting 103 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in a 24-hour period this month.

This brings the total number of people infected to 375,365 since the start of the pandemic.

The province's health officials also confirmed one more death in the last 24 hours, a total of 11,219 since March 2020.

Hospitalizations are up by one person, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 103.

Of those, 25 people are in intensive care; down by two.

To date, 363,415 people have recovered from the illness.

As of July 5, a total of 17,226 samples have been analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 106,467 more vaccinations in the province; 104,751 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,716 doses before July 6 for a total of 8,964,394 doses given in the province.

Outside Quebec, 25,327 doses were given for a cumulative total of 8,989,721, or 71.6 per cent of the population.

Monday, health officials announced Quebecers would be able to book their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine four weeks after their first dose was administered.

Health Minister Christian Dubé explains this decision was made because the province has a surplus of two million vaccine doses in stock.

Quebec has received a total of 11,311,605 vaccine doses so far.

The 18,720 remaining doses of the 203,580-dose delivery from Pfizer were received Tuesday, completing this week's shipments.