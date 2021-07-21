Quebec reports more than 100 new COVID-19 cases for 2nd time this month

Quebec is reporting 103 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the second time this month the province has noted more than 100 cases in a 24-hour period.

The last time was July 7, also with 103 cases.

This brings the total number of people infected to 376,519 since the start of the pandemic.

The province's health officials confirmed no news deaths attributed to the virus, a total of 11,235 -- minus one due to a single death no longer being classified as COVID-19-related.

Hospitalizations are down by five, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 72.

Of those, 21 people are in intensive care, the same as the day before.

To date, 364,594 people have recovered from the illness.

On July 19, a total of 14,885 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 100,819 more vaccinations in the province; 99,327 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,492 doses before July 20 for a total of 10,268,575 doses given in the province.

Outside Quebec, 32,865 doses were given for a cumulative total of 10,301,440, or 72.7 per cent of the eligible population.

The 76,050 doses of Pfizer received Tuesday complete this week's shipment of 703,170 doses.